Reggiana and Gubbio goalless, the pursuers come back close. Lucchese wins the Tuscan derby

Double draw and quite unexpected braking for the top of the class in group B: Reggiana and Gubbio, very fast, came from four consecutive victories, all without conceding a goal. The unbeaten run of their respective goalkeepers continued, but both picked up just one point in the two-legged match against the Sardinians. Reggiana – which welcomes Luca Cigarini’s return to the field after a right knee cruciate injury last May – is stopped at 0-0 at Mapei-Città del Tricolore by the Olbia wall: an opportunity for both sides in the second half, with Jacopo Pellegrini for Diana’s team and with Contini for the guests. Gubbio did not take advantage of it, engaged in Sassari on the Torres field: here too it finished 0-0, in the final ten Umbrians for Morelli’s red card and Sassari protests for an alleged penalty foul on Dametto. See also Modena makes 14 in a row and points to Reggiana. Tris Cesena. Bari and Palermo leave again

Here comes Cesena again — Cesena is now smiling and shortening from the first place – back just three points away – moving to Pesaro (2-1) on the day of Oscar Brevi’s debut on the home bench: Vis ahead with a dubious penalty won and converted by Fedato in retaliated after the save by Tozzo, equal to Corazza on a corner development, then in the second half it was Stiven Shpendi who signed the overtaking in the mud, scoring less than a minute after coming off the bench. Pontedera continues to fly behind the big names, regenerated by Max Canzi, with their fifth consecutive victory: the 2-1 over Fermana comes with a brace from Nicastro, in between the only provisional equal from defender (with the goal vice) Spedalieri and a woodwork for part with the same Nicastro and Giandonato. While awaiting the postponement of Recanatese-Entella (match included in the Sunday programme), Fiorenzuola is alone in fifth place and takes a good point (1-1) in Siena: ahead with Mastroianni after 10′, the Emilians are however dominated in the second time when substitute Paloschi restores the balance after two crossbars by Frediani and a save on the line from a shot by the attacker himself. See also Reggiana also passes the Rimini exam, but their pursuers don't give up

Super Tuscan derby — Rimini-Ancona (2-1) was among the most eagerly awaited matches – despite the absences of strikers Santini and Spagnoli – and they didn’t disappoint, especially in a very intense second half: at 0-0, Ancona missed from eleven meters with Prezioso ( saved by Galeotti), then went ahead with Simonetti, but suffered the equal of the ex Delcarro and the overtaking of the Romanian Tanasa, who celebrated his first professional goal at the age of 31 after having also served the assist for the draw. The Lucchese-Carrarese derby (3-2) was also spectacular: at half-time the guests were ahead 2-1 with the feats – after the initial lead from Rizzo Pinna – by Giannetti with a right-footed shot and by Cicconi with a free-kick, However, Lucchese turns it upside down in the final with an equalizer from Ravasio and with Romero’s set (also from a free-kick). In the queue, 0-0 with chances on both fronts in San Donato Tavarnelle-Imolese. Alessandria-Montevarchi also finished tied (2-2), first point on the Tuscan bench for Marco Banchini who took over from Malotti: the grays – who have not won at home for two and a half months – go on twice from the corner (Rota and then Checchi) but they are joined twice, first by Lischi and then by Jallow. See also Benfica are already with one foot in the groups, Maccabi Haifa makes 3 at the Red Star

December 10th – 9.18pm

