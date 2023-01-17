The signing of Nico Ibáñez by the UANL Tigres has moved the entire MX League market, the former Tuzos striker has left a gap within the squad that is not easy to fill, since we are talking about the best scorer in football Mexican in 2022. Right now, the Grupo Pachuca board of directors is already moving to find a forward center that meets what Almada is looking for and his first option has been placed within the ranks of the American eagles.
Sources confirm that Pachuca has presented a transfer offer plus a purchase option for the transfer of Federico Viñas, initially, in America they only want to give him out through a definitive transfer. However, those from Coapa want to take advantage of the negotiations to bring the best right back, from the MX League to their ranks, it is Kevin Álvarez, however, there are very few options for this to materialize.
America dreams of signing Kevin and it is clear that they want to condition Viñas’s departure to the transfer of the World Cup, however, in Pachuca they have valued it at 10 million dollars, in the best of scenarios, Grupo Pachuca would accept Viñas as part of the payment, however, today the forward is valued at just over two million dollars according to information from Transfermarket, for which, those from Coapa would have to pay another 8 million dollars, an unreal figure, since the team He did not want to pay 4 million for Barbosa from Atlas, nor 6 million for Julián Araujo from the Galaxy.
