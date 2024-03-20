One-off: the modern 'custom-built' cars

The two Ferrari museums, Maranello and Modena, have always been characterized by temporary exhibitions: having few historic cars owned, there has always been the contribution of collectors, with cars made available temporarily and selected based on a common theme. Themes that recreated the atmosphere of the time, drawing on the legendary history of Ferrari. Gigantographies and engaging videos to amplify the effects. It is currently underway at the MEF in Modena Ferrari: One of kind which tells us how the possibilities given to the customer to personalize the car purchased have developed over time: the program has been in place for years now Tailor Made which proposes, in ways suited to current production volumes, what was previously done by hand at Ferrari, customer by customer. The many opportunities give rise to countless different combinations, which translates into the possibility of purchasing practically unique specimens.

There is also no shortage of truly unique cases, i.e. cars built in a unique example. They are complex projects, shared by Ferrari, in which customers have often requested shapes clearly inspired by legendary cars of the past. Today one-offthey were once called custom-built and it was an activity carried out exclusively by coachbuilders.

Returning to customizations, the case of the liveries that recall is interesting specific colors of Ferraris in famous races. Here are the two highlights, they seem to be mirrored: one F12 TDF and a mythical one 330 P4 in one of the colors used at the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1967. The red, the yellow band, the number 24, sublimate from the P4 towards the F12…, the most beautiful suggestion of this exhibition.

Finally, an inevitable historical racing note: the 330 P4 on display is #0858 (chassis) which ran at Le Mans '67 with race number 21, the Parkes-Scarfiotti crew (Scuderia Ferrari) placed 2nd, while number 24 it was the #0856 crew Blaton-Mairesse (Ecurie Nationale Belge) 3rd place; both were in this berlinetta configuration.