Nuts, in addition to being one of the most consumed nuts worldwide, are very complete. In fact, there are those who consider them a superfoodsince they are rich in polyphenolic compounds that counteract cognitive deterioration, in addition to collaborate positively in many other functions of our body.

Properties

Among his numerous positive aspectsit is worth noting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tuasaúde‘:

They avoid neurodegenerative diseases . They are powerful anti -inflammatory and antioxidants that help prevent oxidative damage in brain cells. These compounds improve the communication and function of neurons.

. They are powerful anti -inflammatory and antioxidants that help prevent oxidative damage in brain cells. These compounds improve the communication and function of neurons. They regulate blood sugar . They are rich in fiber and unsaturated fatty acids, such as Omega 3, which contribute to reducing blood sugar levels both fasting and after meals.

. They are rich in fiber and unsaturated fatty acids, such as Omega 3, which contribute to reducing blood sugar levels both fasting and after meals. They help lose weight . Although they are high in calories, some investigations associate nut consumption with the reduction of weight and body fat. Of course, whenever a balanced and healthy diet is included.

. Although they are high in calories, some investigations associate nut consumption with the reduction of weight and body fat. Of course, whenever a balanced and healthy diet is included. They control blood pressure . They are rich in polyphenols and unsaturated fatty acids, which have anti -inflammatory properties that improve the health of the endothelium.

. They are rich in polyphenols and unsaturated fatty acids, which have anti -inflammatory properties that improve the health of the endothelium. Improve muscle performance . They contain omega-3 fatty acids and acids, with anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce muscle inflammation caused by physical exercise.

. They contain omega-3 fatty acids and acids, with anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce muscle inflammation caused by physical exercise. They prevent aging . Its antioxidants help reduce cell damage caused by free radicals, preventing premature aging.

. Its antioxidants help reduce cell damage caused by free radicals, preventing premature aging. Improve intestinal function. When they are rich in fibers, polyphenols and fatty acids, they act as probiotic food, since it stimulates the growth of beneficial bacteria for intestinal health, helping to regulate the function of intestines.

To take into account

Before this panorama, a large percentage of people They wonder how many nuts you can eat a year to enjoy of the nutritional benefits of these nuts without exceeding in calories. Well, the daily ration recommended by the nutritionist Juanma Quiñones in ‘The nation‘It is between 20 and 30 grams.

What would be equivalent, of course, to take between 4 and 7 nuts a day. That is, at about 1,460 and 2,555 per year. And is that an excess of nut consumption, including nuts, can lead to significant weight gaina nightmare for the beginning of 2025.