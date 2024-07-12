Home page politics

The government is putting off the change of times. Now it has become known: The Kremlin wanted to kill the Rheinmetall boss. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Putin’s – fortunately failed – plan to assassinate the head of the arms company Rheinmetall is another wake-up call to German politicians to stop delaying the change of times. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser is unfortunately right: the uninhibited Russia will stop at nothing to achieve its war aims.

The Kremlin regime sees espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks and even state terrorism as legitimate forms of hybrid warfare against Europe and Germany in particular, whose public it considers particularly manipulable. “We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated,” promises Faeser. But is that really the case?

Traffic light policy a security risk for Germany

In fact, Moscow has made great progress in its efforts to dissuade Germany from supporting Ukraine: the Kremlin is not only directing two increasingly powerful parties, the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht coalition. There is also a strong current in the governing SPD party around parliamentary group leader Mützenich that is demanding that Kiev submit to Putin’s demands, which in reality amount to the annihilation of the entire Ukraine.

And in the budget negotiations of the traffic light coalition, Defense Minister Pistorius was brushed off when he demanded more money for security. As we hear, FDP Federal Finance Minister Lindner was prepared to make more concessions, but failed because of the resistance of one of Pistorius’ “party friends” – the Chancellor. This is how the traffic light policy becomes a German security risk.

Peak of infamy: Putin’s Russia warns of a new “Cold War” and wants to stir up fear

It is the height of infamy that Russia, of all people, is now warning of a new “Cold War”. This is of course also aimed at scaring the German people. But if our country does not want to be defenseless against Putin’s increasingly brazen blackmail maneuvers, it must rearm in all areas.

This is possible with the armed forces and arms production, continues with the secret services and of course also includes the – just announced – stationing of additional American missile systems that are intended to deter Russia from attacking the western alliance territory. Unfortunately, that is the only language that is understood in the Kremlin.