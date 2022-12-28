The signing of Cesar Montes with RCD Espanyol of La Liga has become the second most lucrative in the history of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the Pandilla youth squad left in the albiazules coffers the amount of 8 million 600 thousand euroswhich exceeds the amount that Valencia paid for the Colombian dorlan pabon a few years ago.
Rodolfo Pizarro continues to be the first place in terms of the most expensive transactions in the Sultana del Norte as a whole, the occasion on which the inter miami paid in 2021 the amount of almost the €11 million for the services of the player from Tampico.
Before the sale of Cesar Montes to Espanyol, the second most lucrative transaction that Rayados had was that of dorlan pabon to Valencia, negotiation for which they paid 8 million euros to Monterrey to take over the services of the Colombian.
mountains will sign a contract for five seasons with the team of the parakeetsto thus become the second best-selling player by Rayados, now we just need to see how much more it can be traded on the Old Continent.
|
Player
|
euro
|
1. Rodolfo Pizarro
|
10,910,000
|
2. Cesar Montes
|
8,600,000
|
3. Dorlan Pabon
|
8,000,000
|
4. Ake Wolf
|
6,180,000
|
5.Vincent Janssen
|
5,500,000
