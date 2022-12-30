Throughout his career, Edson Arantes do Nascimento He scored 1,282 goals, won three World Cups and became, for many, the best player of all time. That, in the simplest formula, would imply that he must have been a millionaire. However, the reality was not so.

In the times of the ‘King’, football was far from moving all the money it concentrates today. For this reason, although he was known as the best, his salary would not represent even half of the astronomical values ​​that are currently handled.

Pelé, recognized for having universalized soccer, shone at a time when the sports industrialization that is now a habit was not projected. In fact, the star himself, already retired, witnessed the growth of Fifa itself from the management of his compatriot Joao Havelange. For this reason, comparisons between the money he received in his career and what he would have received had he been born at least five decades later shine.

The conclusion, from the outset, is one: Pelé would have been ‘King’ in any era.

What Pelé earned

Pelé won three World Cups in his sports career.

Pelé played professionally for only two clubs: at home, the Saintsfrom 1956 to 1974, and in the new york cosmosUnited States, from 1975 to 1977.

According to the specialized magazine ‘Forbes’, in 1961, it was revealed how much the ‘King’ earned, thanks to the investigative work of the newspapers of the time. As reported by the media in question, Pelé earned as a salary close to two million cruzeiros (Brazilian currency at the time), which, according to specialists, today would correspond to seventy thousand reais (current currency), something like six and a half million Colombian pesos.

However, at the height of his career, in the sixties, Pelé’s salary varied and could reach up to one hundred thousand 100,000, in light of today’s currency, reports ‘O Globo’, from Brazil.

When he left for the New York Cosmos in 1975, it was announced that Pele had signed a contract that brought him $2.5 million a year.

In updated values, ‘O Globo’ highlights, “due to US inflation, this would today be equivalent to $10.9 million or R$ 25.5 million at the current exchange rate”.

What Pelé would have won today

According to ‘Forbes’ magazine, based on the analyzes of various financial experts, who considered variables such as brand value and media impact, Pelé, if he were to play in Europe today, would receive about $223 million a year.

The value of the termination clause for such a player would be worth 300 million dollars, according to estimates.

Under this logic, based on the calculations of said magazine, Pelé would be the highest paid player in the worldfollowed by 126 million dollars that ‘Forbes’ estimated that Messi earned at the time of the calculations.

SPORTS

*With information from O GLOBO, FROM BRAZIL

(From the American Newspaper Group)

GDA

