In 2016, when Jefferson Farfan He was in a legal dispute with the mother of his two children and ex-partner, Melissa Klügrevealed the millionaire figure that the chalaca was asking for her rights as a cohabitant, despite the fact that, according to the former soccer player, there was never a cohabitation as such in the eleven years of their relationship.

Next, we tell you how many millions of dollars the businesswoman would have asked for after her breakup with the athlete.

What were the conditions imposed by Melissa Klug on Jefferson after their breakup?

According to the interview that the soccer player gave Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Miter in 2016, among the requirements that the well-known “Blanca de Chucuito” demanded after their media separation were $8,000 for the support of their two children, as well as extra expenses. for education, health and home.

“The reconciliation, which was supposed to be for the babies and so on, was not really for my children, it was for her… In addition to the 8 thousand, she wanted more. A house with a pool and jacuzzi, 8 thousand dollars for each of the children… payment of schools, tuition, school supplies, entrance fees, treatments, medicines, consultations, 50% of household expenses and a driver”, declared the popular ‘Foquita’ before the cameras of “Love, love, love “.

Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfán reached a conciliation in 2020. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Willax TV/AFP

How many million dollars did Melissa Klug ask Farfán for her cohabitation rights?

Jefferson Farfán also revealed that these conditions were not the only ones that the chalaca requested on that occasion, since the businesswoman would also have requested the considerable sum of 7 million dollars in exchange for renouncing her rights as a cohabitant.

“Do you know what her rights were? She wanted 7 million dollars, for her… I paid 500 dollars to her best friend to take care of my children, she lived in my house, we had three employees,” revealed the soccer player in back then about his relationship with his ex-partner.

