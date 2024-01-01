The implementation of the CBP One mobile application is an effort to improve efficiency in the management of migrants at ports of entry by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). However, the number of migrants granted asylum through this application It varies depending on the available resources and existing infrastructure in each port.

The CBP One app, launched in 2020, serves as a single portal for a variety of services provided by CBP. Through guided questions, The application directs each user to the appropriate services according to their needs. The focus is on improving the security of the country's borders, while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

One of the key features of CBP One is the ability to schedule appointments and make presentations at land ports of entry. Noncitizens without prior authorization to enter the United States are encouraged to use the app to request an appointment and present themselves at a port of entry.

The number of non-citizens who can be processed through the CBP One application varies by port and resource availability. Appointments are available 21 days in advance. Ports, to the extent operationally possible, may use dedicated lanes for different types of travel documents or for those without documents. They may also have specific lanes for those with appointments scheduled through CBP One.

How the CBP One app works

The application is available for free download in the Apple and Google Play application stores. Initial functions included requesting inspection appointments for brokers, carriers and freight forwarders, as well as the I-94 entrance for travelers. Since then, CBP has continued to add new capabilities to CBP One.

The CBP One app can help streamline the inspection and asylum application process

Privacy is a critical concern, and CBP has conducted a privacy impact assessment of CBP One, which is available on the Department of Homeland Security's CBP One Mobile App page. For non-citizens located in central or northern Mexico seeking to travel to the United Statesthe CBP One app offers the ability to submit information in advance and schedule an appointment at select southwest ports of entry, including Nogales, Arizona, Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo, and El Paso, Texas, as well as Calexico and San Ysidro (California).

CBP does not adjudicate asylum claims. Upon arrival at a port of entry, CBP officers inspect and evaluate each individual to determine appropriate processing disposition. Those who express fear of persecution, torture, or return to their country, or indicate an intention to seek asylum, are referred to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for a credible fear interview.

Although CBP One provides a valuable tool for scheduling appointments and facilitating the process at ports of entry, it is essential that migrants are informed of their rights and seek legal advice when necessary. The application does not directly influence the award of asyluma process that remains under the jurisdiction of other immigration agencies and judges.