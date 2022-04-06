CDMX.- On Sunday, April 10, 92 million 83 thousand 216 Mexicans and Mexicans will be able go to the nearest square and vote for or against during the Revocation of Mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

That day could mean a before and after of modern history in the Mexican Republic, because although the level of approval of the head of the National Executive is high, not all citizens want to see him finish his six-year term.

Even so the revocation of AMLO’s mandate is not easy, because, regardless of the final result of the voting on April 10 (he leaves or stays) a requirement must be met for it to be official according to the Political Constitution.

Read more: Making these mistakes will invalidate your vote in the revocation of AMLO’s mandate: INE

López Obrador: 2018-2024 or 2018-2022?

Regardless of whether the majority of Mexicans vote for or against the referendum, At least 40 percent of those registered on the Nominal List must come out to votethis, to make the results binding, that is, mandatory.

The aforementioned percentage represents 37.1 million Mexicans with a valid electoral card to voteof the 92 million 83 thousand 216 that will be able to participate in the Revocation of Mandate both in Mexico and abroad.

Yes during the day election next Sunday If this amount is not reached, the results will not be valid.President López Obrador will continue in the National Palace until 2024 and the consultation will remain an exercise of a historical nature.

All this was made known by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in the video called “What will happen to the results of the Revocation of the Mandate?”, published on the YouTube channel “INETV”, where the body in charge of defending democracy in Mexico it publishes diverse information.

Where is my box?

If you want to participate in the Revocation of AMLO’s Mandate either for or against, but you still don’t know how to find your voting center, the INE has enabled the option “locate your polling place” on its website “www.ine.mx”. .

In this space you will be able to obtain the exact point where the voting team will be installed, made up of the ballot boxes, tables and officials who will carry out various activities.

Read more: At what time will the boxes for the Revocation of AMLO’s Mandate be installed?

To use the INE web application, you only have to enter the number of your electoral section and click “accept”; To find it, you just have to look at the front of your voter card.