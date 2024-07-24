Mexico City.- This week, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will open, the 33rd edition in which Mexico aims to break its own medal record.

For the first time in history, our country will have more female athletes than male athletes, which marks a milestone in national sport.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

At the XXXIII Olympiad, the Mexican delegation is made up of 109 athletes, 63 women and 46 men who will try to return home with one of the three Olympic medals.

The goal will always be to win gold, but the athletes know that reaching the podium is already a feat, especially since they represent an entire nation in one of the most important events in international sport.

The medals won by athletes are going down in the history books of Mexican sports. So far, Mexico has won 73 medals in its participation in the Olympic Games.

Before the start of the summer competition in Paris, France, on our Debate page we tell you in which years Mexico won at least one Olympic medal.

Paris 1900 – 1 (bronze)

Los Angeles 1932: 2 (silver)

Berlin 1936 – 3 (bronze)

London 1948 – 5 (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)

Helsinki – 1 (silver)

Melbourne 1956 – 2 (one gold and one bronze)

Italy 1960 – 1 (bronze)

Tokyo 1964 – 1 (bronze)

Mexico 1968 – 9 (three golds, three silvers and three bronzes)

Munich 1872 – 1 (silver)

Montreal 1976 – 2 (one gold and one bronze)

Moscow 1980 – 4 (one silver and three bronze)

Los Angeles 1984 – 6 (two roses, three silvers and one bronze)

Seoul 1988 – 2 (bronze)

Barcelona 1992 – 1 (silver)

Atlanta 1996 – 1 (bronze)

Sydney 2000 – 6 (one gold, two silver and three bronze)

Athens 2006 – 4 (three silvers and one bronze)

Beijing 2008 – 4 (two golds and two bronzes)

London 2012 – 8 (one gold, three silver and four bronze)

Rio 2016 – 5 (three silver and two bronze)

Tokyo 2020 – 4 (bronze)

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.