Some time ago and in order for employees of the formal system to be able to access a housing loan or a financing program in order to purchase a mortgage loan; however, there are currently other projects that allow these plans to be accessed.

The Institute of the National Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit), has reported that under the Unite Credits programwhich allows a minimum of two people to join their credit and a maximum of five people can apply to acquire financing for the home.

Currently, family, friends, acquaintances and couples will be able to join their creditsin this way, the Infonavit It aims to make access to loans more flexible and increase the number of workers who can have these benefits.

In the same way, he has indicated that through these programs it is sought that more workers have access to loans to purchase a home. The Infonavit implemented a new social collection model, which privileged mediation and made different payment alternatives available to borrowers, in order to avoid legal proceedings and for the worker to keep his home.

Applicants for funding must have a minimum of 1080 points required by the institute for prequalification. In addition, they must have a current employment relationship in the public or private sector.

Requirements

To apply for this credit modality, of course, you must meet certain requirements. For you to know them, we list them below.

Have a minimum of 1080 points.

Have a credit registration application.

Have a birth certificate (original and copy).

Have an identity document (INE or passport).

In addition, the institution will be responsible for:

Evaluate the credit report.

Analyze employer compliance.

Check your job stability.

These are the main requirements to join your credit with a relativepartner or friend:

They must be working, with a current employment relationship in a job where benefits are paid, such as IMSS and Infonavit They must have collected at least 1080 points Infonavit (they work together for at least 9 months, and in some cases from 2 to 5 years)