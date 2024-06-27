Next Friday, June 28, the Colombia selection will face its similar Costa Rica, for the second date of Group D of the 2024 Copa América. It is a crucial duel for both teams since with a victory the ‘tricolor’ could seal their qualification to the second phase, while a victory for the ‘ticos’ wouldand would allow him to add four valuable points.

The match will start at 5 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. In the second game, at 8 p.m., Brazil, which drew with Costa Rica, will face Paraguay, which is in need of a victory after its defeat against Colombia.

Colombia started the tournament on the right foot by defeating Paraguay 2-1, while Costa Rica, led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, surprised with a historic goalless draw against Brazil.

Zone D of the Copa América is led by Colombia with 3 points, followed by Brazil and Costa Rica, both with one point, while Paraguay is last without points.

Costa Rica is part of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football (Concacaf) and for this reason, in Copa América, he has played few times against Colombia, which is registered with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). However, the two teams have faced each other.

The Colombia vs Costa Rica duels for the Cup

Colombia and Costa have played four times in the Copa América and the statistics favor the coffee growers with three wins and one loss.

The first duel between these two teams took place in the 1997 Copa América Bolivia, when in the group stage the Colombian team led at that time by Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez beat Costa Rica 4-1 with a double from Néider Morantes.

Seven years must have passed for the two teams to meet in the Copa América. In the quarterfinals of Peru 2004 Colombia beat Costa Rica, coached by Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto, 2-0The goals for the ‘tricolor’ were scored by Abel Aguilar and Tressor Moreno, from a penalty.

Gustavo Alfaro, coach of Costa Rica. Photo:EFE Share

Seven years later again, in the 2011 Copa América, which was played in Argentina, Colombia defeated Costa Rica 1-0 with a score from Adrián Ramos. The ‘tricolor’ was directed by ‘Bolillo’ Gómez and the ‘Ticos’ by the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe.

The fourth and most recent duel Colombia vs Costa Rica was in the 2016 Copa América, the Centennial, which was played in the United States. In that duel, for the first phase, the Central Americans defeated the Colombians 3-2, who were led by the Argentine José Pekerman, with Néstor Lorenzo (today coach of Colombia) as assistant. Colombia, already classified to the next phase, played with an alternate roster.

