Human rights activists point out that 15,000 workers would have died during preparations for the 2022 World Cup. DW checked the data. This check analyzes figures published by FIFA, Qatari authorities, human rights groups and the media, quoted repeatedly and that were treated as true or even questioned. The authors of this text are aware that these numbers only convey a superficial idea of ​​the alleged suffering of migrant workers in Qatar.

Allegation: 15,000 workers died because of the Football Cup in Qatar

The number 15,021 came to light through a 2021 report by the human rights organization Amnesty International. The number 6,500 of an article in the British newspaper The Guardian, from early 2021, is also frequently cited.

DW Verification: False.

Although often interpreted in this way, none of the sources claimed that all these people died on stadium construction sites or in the direct context of the World Cup. Both figures quoted include general foreigners who died in Qatar.

The figure 15,021 in the Amnesty International report comes from official statistics from the Qatari authorities from 2010 to 2019, according to which 15,799 non-Qatarians died in the country between 2011 and 2020.

So this includes not only low-skilled construction workers, security guards and gardeners, but also teachers, doctors, engineers and business people. Some of them came from developing countries, others from emerging and industrialized countries. Qatar statistics do not allow a precise classification.

The Guardian came up with 6,500 because it limited its searches to people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and requested the numbers from authorities in the countries of origin. These five nations represent a significant proportion of the foreign workforce in Qatar, especially unskilled or low-skilled ones.

Claim: Death rates are within an “expected range”

Qatari authorities do not contradict the above figures. However, in response to the Guardian’s report, the Qatari Ministry of Information said the number was “within the range of expectation for a population of this size and demographic”.

Verification by DW: Inaccurate.

Admittedly, according to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, mortality rates are considerably higher in countries of origin than among migrant workers in Qatar. And, according to statistics from the emirate, more Qataris die in a group of 100,000 people in a year than among 100,000 foreign workers. But this comparison has little relevance from an epidemiological point of view, as the foreign community in Qatar is not comparable to the entire population of the country.

For example, the percentage of young children and the elderly − the population groups with the highest mortality − is disproportionately smaller than the total population of countries. In addition, these are healthy people, since in order to obtain a work visa for Qatar, a series of health certificates is required. Among other things, applicants must test negative for infectious diseases such as AIDS, hepatitis B and C, syphilis and tuberculosis – diseases that are statistically significant causes of death in some countries of origin.

At the same time, the French journalists Sébastian Castelier and Quentin Muller point out in their book Les Esclaves de l’Homme Pétrole (The oil man’s slaves, in literal translation) that none of the numbers mentioned include migrant workers who died shortly after the return of the Qatar home.

In Nepal, for example, there has been a significant increase in deaths from kidney failure among men aged 20 to 50 over the last decade. An impressive number of them had recently returned from work in the Middle East. The arduous activity in the desert, along with the lack of clean water reported by those affected, could be an explanation for this.

Claim: Only three died working on a construction site

FIFA and the Qatar World Cup Committee maintain that only three people died in direct connection with their work on the stadium works. They also admit that 37 other Mundial workers have died – but that the deaths have nothing directly to do with their work.

Verification by DW: Inaccurate.

This count may be correct. There are documented two accidents in which workers fell from great heights, and another died when he was run over by a tank truck. However, the numbers are misleading for two reasons.

First of all, the World Cup organizers ignore everyone who died on other works, which probably wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the Cup. After all, the World Cup triggered a construction boom in Qatar, during which a new metro network, highways, hotels, an airport expansion, the planned city of Lusail, among other projects, were built. According to FIFA, at peak times, just over 30,000 workers were employed in the works for the competition.

Second, anyone familiar with local conditions doubts that the 37 non-accidental deaths of World Cup workers had something to do with their work.

According to the annual report of the Qatar World Cup Committee Progress of Workers’ Welfare 2019, of the nine workers killed in stadiums that year, three were reportedly victims of heart failure or cardiac arrest. breathing due to “natural causes”. For epidemiologists, however, these are not natural causes of death, certainly not among 18- to 60-year-olds.

Thousands of deaths from unexplained causes

These three deaths are no exception. Guardian inquiries found that Qatari doctors cited sudden cardiac or respiratory arrest due to “natural causes” in around 70% of cases. According to Amnesty International, Bangladeshi government records corroborate this number.

According to the documentary series of the German broadcaster ARD World Cup of Shame, Qatari doctors said they had been pressured to fill out death certificates in this way. At the end of 2021, the International Labor Organization (ILO) criticized the documentation of accidents and causes of death. As early as 2014, the international law firm DLA Piper had criticized inadequate autopsies in an independent report commissioned by the Qatari government.

The inability to determine the cause of death happens in about one in 100 deaths in “properly managed health systems”, say experts interviewed by Amnesty International. An invasive autopsy is almost never necessary. In about 85% of deaths, a “verbal autopsy” is sufficient, that is, the questioning of eyewitnesses or people who knew the victim, his previous illnesses or his life circumstances.

Many of these testimonies were heard by human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Fairsquare. And their reports suggest that heat stroke and exhaustion, that is, mild but untreated illnesses, are the causes of many of the sudden and unexplained deaths. The imprecision of available records makes a conclusive assessment impossible. What remains is the question of why Qatari authorities do not publish more comprehensive documentation of the deaths.

Thanks to Nicholas McGeehan of Human Rights Watch and Fairsquare, Ellen Wesemüller of Amnesty International, and Pete Pattisson of The Guardian, who provided input from their research to explain what they found. Unfortunately, DW’s inquiries to various authorities in Qatar, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka remained unanswered at the time of publication of this text.