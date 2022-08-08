The production of an electric car produces more CO2 emissions than the production of a petrol car. Car manufacturers make no secret of this either, because you can compensate for this through greener consumption. These emissions are always expressed in tons of CO2. It is difficult to imagine that; it doesn’t lie with heaps in a garbage dump and you don’t see it hanging in the sky with big clouds. How much is such a ton of CO2 exactly?

We went looking for a way to visualize these emissions, so that you have an idea of ​​how big the emissions really are. So see it as a funny thought exercise, because in practice it is a bit like comparing apples (production) with pears (consumption).

How many grams of CO2 per liter of petrol?

According to Ecoscore 2.392 grams of CO2 are released when every liter of petrol is burned. So just under 2.5 kilos. In a report from Volvo states that the production of the electric XC40 produces a total of 25 tons of CO2. 7 tons of this is for the account of the li-ion battery. Total production emissions would be equivalent to burning 10,451 liters of gasoline, or about 210 tanks of gasoline for a mid-range car.

Of course, the production of a Volvo XC40 that runs purely on petrol is not without CO2 emissions. According to the same study, 15 tons of CO2 are released. That equates to 6,270 liters of burnt petrol. Cross the two against each other and you will see that the equivalent of 4,180 liters of burnt petrol is released during the production of an electric car, or 83 tanks of petrol.

What should I do with this information?

Breaking the ice on birthdays is always an option. This knowledge does not help you much, unless you are in doubt about driving your existing car for a few more years. If you only use fifteen tanks a year and you want to buy an EV for the next five years, you might as well continue driving with your petrol car. Although that is not entirely true, because that EV has not been written off after five years; someone else drives him to the tipping point after you. Moreover, the production and transport of fuels is also not emission-free. Well, as we said: thought exercise.

How much CO2 is released in total?

Volvo also investigated the total emissions of a Volvo that drives 200,000 kilometers, so including production, dismantling and electricity or petrol consumption. Electricity production also causes CO2 emissions. With a Volvo XC40 that runs purely on E5 petrol, that is 58 tons of CO2 after 200,000 kilometers.

With a fully electric XC40 with the power that comes from the socket in the EU, that is a total of 45 tons of CO2. If we were to switch completely to green energy, the total CO2 emissions for 200,000 kilometers for the electric XC40 would drop to 27 tons.