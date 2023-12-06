Billions of kilometers without accidents, timely and precise statistics: self-driving cars have flaunted their safety to the world in this way. But now it turns out that those data could all be, sensationally, false. California authorities allege that a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors hid an accident involving one of its driverless cars. Hence a possible fine of 1.5 million dollars. And hence the collapse of confidence in the safety of these cars. In fact, if the largest car manufacturer in the world cheated on one accident, why couldn’t it have done so on many others?

The California Public Utilities Commission has filed a mountain of documents to drag the robotaxi company GM to court. So now the court forces Cruise to appear at an evidentiary hearing on February 6 to determine whether the robotaxi service misled regulators about what happened after one of its driverless cars collided with a pedestrian who was already been hit by another vehicle driven by a human on the evening of October 2 in San Francisco.

The February hearing comes just six months after the commission authorized Cruise’s robotaxi service to begin charging passengers for 24-hour rides throughout San Francisco, despite strong objections from city officials who had warned that driverless cars didn’t work properly. Not only that: three weeks after Cruise’s accident on October 2, the California DMV stopped the robotaxi service by suspending its license to operate in the state. And then everything went back to normal, thanks also to the fact that GM hid the evidence of the accident.

Yes, because self-driving cars record everything that happens around them. But only after 15 days did the video finally appear showing what happened: the robotaxi dragged a pedestrian for 6 meters before stopping. And for this attempted cover-up, the Public Utilities Commission is now seeking a fine of $100,000 per day, or $1.5 million.

The extremely serious accusation is a blow to Cruise and its parent company GM, which suffered huge losses during the development of the driverless service that was expected to generate revenue of 1 billion dollars by 2024. And instead until today it lost 6 (six!) billion dollars. Not only that: the disaster of the October 2nd accident led to the recent resignation of CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt.

And now? The damage to image is enormous. Everyone thinks (including us) that the data on the safety of these cars is unreliable and it is no coincidence that the queen, the CEO of GM Mary Barra, intervened directly on the matter and explained how the October accident helped the automaker to learn more about the need for transparency and a better relationship with regulators. “We’re very focused on righting the ship because this is the technology that can make the way we get from point A to point B safer,” Barra said. Not only that: Barra also indicated the review of Cruise’s management as signs of progress.

In summary: they are losing a lot of money. They kicked out the inventor and number one of the robotaxi company, they lied to the California authorities. They had a non-transparent company. And an army of lawyers is working to avoid the fine of one and a half million. In what spirit do you think a customer gets on a robotaxi in San Francisco today?