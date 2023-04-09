Mexico.- Despite the fact that no one can doubt that Spanish is the most spoken and written language in Mexicothis it is not the official one of the aztec nationsince there is no legal declaration that grants said authority.

In fact, as you may have realized enough by now, in the national territory there are more languages ​​than Spanish, which coexist with the language brought to America hundreds of years ago, despite the fact that it cannot be denied that the language Hispanic is the dominant one, especially taking into account that the Mexican Republic is the country with the most Spanish speakers.

Thus, according to official data from the Government of Mexicocurrently There are a total of 69 languages ​​in Mexico, 68 of which correspond to those spoken by the native peoples of America before the arrival of Europeans..

The fact that Mexico has 69 languages ​​makes it become one of the 10 nations with the most native languagesoccupying, in addition, the second place with this distinction in Latin America, being only surpassed by Brazil.

In this sense, according to official figures, currently there are almost 7 million speakers of one of the 68 indigenous languages that are spoken throughout the Mexican national territory.

It is in this way that, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), almost 1.5 million people in Mexico speak the language nahuatl, being the numerically most important autochthonous language in the country. Nahuatl is followed by the language Mayawhich has almost 860 thousand speakers.

However, linguists, historians, anthropologists and more scholars have emphasized the danger that some indigenous languages ​​are close to disappearing, since many of these have few speakers, many of whom are older people, that is, the language It is not being transmitted to the new generations.

The foregoing, according to different linguistic investigations, is due to the fact that younger people have negative attitudes towards their mother tongues, derived from the prejudices and discriminatory acts associated with the native peoples of Mexico.