Maximiliano asks: Hello Gustavo. I wanted to consult you, approximately how many kg of phosphorus I need to apply to increase 1 ppm of phosphorus in the soil. I know that this is not an exact data but as if to guide me. From already thank you very much for your time. Greetings.

Response from Gustavo Ferraris: Hello Maximliano, how are you? If I had to mention a number, I would tell you that the average ratio is 4 kg P of positive balance to increase 1 ppm or mg kg-1 by 0-20 cm. But as you very well mentioned, that value is very variable.

Some slogans: 1. Soils “rise” faster than they “fall” That is, if there is a positive balance of 10 kgP ha-1, the availability of P will rise more than it would fall before the same negative balance. This is so, because when fertilizing little, the buffer capacity of the soil operates, passing adsorbed or fixed P to the available fraction.

2. The need for P increases in clay soils or soils with low initial P. The same happens in very acidic or alkaline soils with carbonates.

3. Inefficient, low intensification or yield systems need less fertilization to increase their availability in the soil (the crop absorbs little).

Maximiliano, thank you very much for writing to me.

