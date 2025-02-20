10,000. That was the amount of steps determined by the Japanese doctor Yoshiro Hatano as a goal we should reach To enjoy a good state of health. In general, It has always been considered an acceptable objectivenow, on certain occasions it seemed Something ambitious For the frantic life of the Spanish and Spanish.

And how many kilometers are approximately? Well, although it is not an exact calculation, since numerous fatores influence as the height of the person, the length of the passage and the speedthe reality is that a Great estimatewhere a simple formula is used:

Distance traveled (km) = number of steps (10,000) x length between them.

In depth

On average, if a person achieves 70 or 80 centimeters between their steps, 10,000 of them could be equivalent to 7-8 kilometers. Yes indeed, You have to take into account – and much – the type of land through which the walk takes place, as well as the inclination of the ground itself.

Depending on the rhythm, in total, it is believed that in a slow way, 4.8 kilometers per hour, so that would be necessary 100 minutes or 1 hour and 40 minutes every day. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is convenient to do between 150 and 300 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity.

To take into account

It should be noted that walking is a simple, but powerful physical activity, since it has a significant impact on health and well -being. Among their benefitsit should be noted the following:

Improves cardiovascular health. Control the weight. Strengthens the muscles. Improve mental health. Increases energy. Strengthens bones. Increase longevity. Strengthens the immune system. Improve respiratory health. Regulate blood sugar.