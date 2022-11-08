In Italy, too, in recent years the number of “inventive” women filing patent applications has increased. But there are still just over one in ten, among the lowest percentages in Europe. To tell it are the results of the research “Women’s participation in inventive activity” published by the European Patent Office (Epo), which analyzes the results in the period between 2010 and 2019. With these numbers, in fact, Italy ranks sixteenth among the 38 Epo member states, slightly above the European average which is at 13.2%. With great differences between regions: Sardinia boasts a rate of inventories in patent applications of 27.9% and ranks first in the ranking of Italian regions and fifth in Europe. In Bolzano the share drops to 4.3%.

It is doing better in China and Korea, with significantly higher shares of women inventors (respectively 26.8% and 28.3% in 2019), even if the surveys are less detailed than in the other Epo countries. Dominating the ranking are Latvia (30.6%), Portugal (26.8%), Croatia (25.8%), Spain (23.2%) and Lithuania (21.4%). At the bottom are Germany (10.0%), Luxembourg (10.0%), Liechtenstein (9.6%) and Austria (8.0%).

According to the President of Epo, António Campinos “although some progress has been made in recent decades, more needs to be done to strengthen inclusiveness in the field of patents. The promotion of women in science and innovation is a key factor for our future sustainability and competitiveness ».

In fact, the lack of inventive women translates into less inclusiveness of technology. An analysis of US biomedical patents, for example, showed that women are more likely to focus on patents for women’s specific health problems, men on those specific for men.

But what can be the causes? Women in universities have fewer links to industry and are often confined to a more traditional academic career. With the same scientific productivity, they present about 40 percent fewer patent applications. Even when inventions are described in scientific publications, it is rare for women authors to become patent depositors as well. The lower recognition is also seen in companies, where on average women earn less than men.

From an average of 2% in 1970 to 13% in 2019, the percentage is constantly rising everywhere, with marked differences between one sector and another. Chemistry is in first place (about 22% in

2010–2019), four times higher than Meccanica

and Engineering (5.2%). This could be explained by several factors, ranging from the choices of educational pathways, which in turn can be conditioned by role models in the family, to working conditions in different economic sectors and their impact on the balance between work and family.

But it could also be due to women’s preference for university jobs over private companies. In fact, universities offer more possibilities and guarantees than private companies or small start-ups: the Wir, the rate of female inventors, among university inventors is systematically higher than that among “freelance” companies or inventors, regardless of the chosen technology sector. .

Second, the presence of women in patents increases with the importance of teamwork, even if women remain under-represented among the leaders.

Despite the persistent differences between technologies, the importance of teamwork and collaboration is growing in all fields: this trend bodes well for the future of women in patenting and “should be supported by specific policies and practices for managing human resources”.

Efforts to stimulate international mobility of women among scientists could also be a promising lever, given that the highest rates of inventors are observed among migrant inventors.