Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He had barely returned from his most recent injury in the last game corresponding to Matchday 8 against Club León, where he came on as a substitute and only played a little over 10 minutes, and has once again suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for a few more weeks, the club reported in a statement.
“Javier Hernandez has a muscle injury in his left femoral biceps, which originated in a play where his landing was not ideal after receiving contact in the back,” they posted on their website.
Since his return in 2024, ‘Chicharito‘He has played a total of 17 matches with the red and white team. So far he has contributed one goal and one assist, taking into account that he has played in Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup, a poor record for what was expected of him on his return to Mexican football wearing the shirt of his loves and with the amazing welcome that the board organized for him.
In total, he has missed 12 Liga MX matches between Clausura 2024 and Apertura 2024. In addition to two in the Concachampions and two more in the Leagues Cup. Which adds up to a total of 16 matches in all competitions.
Once hired, the former player LA Galaxy He missed Matchdays 3 to 9 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament due to the injury he suffered with the Los Angeles team when he tore his cruciate ligament in May 2023. In other words, his signing occurred without having completed his rehabilitation period.
The most recent muscle injury was to the left femoral biceps. However, he had previously suffered other muscle discomfort, in addition to a sprain in the medial collateral ligament of his left knee before the start of the 2024 Clausura.
