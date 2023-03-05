“How many indigenous women scientists are there?” The question asked this Tuesday by the Bolivian internationalist and environmental lawyer Lorena Terrazas in a forum organized by the United Nations in Punta del Este (Uruguay) kept resonating in my head. The environmental leader was participating in the first plenary session of the platform for the prevention of disaster risks in Latin America and the Caribbean, in which she spoke with four other women about the importance of science and technology to adapt to climate change. “A dialogue is needed. We cannot act alone, ”said Terrazas in an intervention in which she also asked that we not forget to listen to the bioindicators, the signals that the earth sends us, and promote the conversation between science and ancestral wisdom.

In a region where one of every four registered disasters in the world occurs, especially due to events of climatic origin such as floods, we cannot leave traditional knowledge out of the conversation in the search for solutions. And indigenous women scientists can be excellent interlocutors in this exchange of knowledge. But how many and where are they? It is difficult to know because, as the Bolivian environmentalist warned, there are no figures. The independent medium Own Agenda, who has been practicing “intercultural collaborative journalism” for more than a decade with a network of more than 360 journalists, storytellers, and communicators—the majority indigenous—in 17 Latin American countries, has also recently asked that question. To answer it, it has launched a series of reports for which they have launched requests for access to information to reveal that data in Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Peru.

He first chapter, signed by Priscila Hernández and Pablo Hernández, and the only one published to date, explores the situation in Mexico and focuses on indigenous women with doctorates (a number well below 1%, according to official data). “Despite discrimination, economic hardship, and lack of access to universities in their communities, there are women facing the education gap,” the authors write.

The report includes the voices of four doctors from Yucatán, Chiapas, Oaxaca and the State of Mexico belonging to the Network of Indigenous Women in Science (REDMIC), an organization that has granted scholarships to 12 researchers from seven indigenous peoples to continue their studies and to start their projects for the benefit of their communities. Their stories attest to the barriers they have had to overcome to get a doctorate, from economics to discrimination or the difficulties in accessing education from their communities. But they are also a recognition of the contribution of traditional knowledge to development.

The four women interviewed by Agenda Propia investigate various topics such as chemistry, engineering, biomedicine, technology, agricultural sciences or biotechnology. These are areas of knowledge in which indigenous peoples have traditionally developed their knowledge, as acknowledged by one of the interviewees, Zoila Mora Guzmán, a doctor in biochemistry, from Oaxaca: “Much of the medical knowledge today derives precisely from this knowledge in ethnomedicine.” , says. “For example, in my case, my area is cancer, and about 80% or a little more of the medicines known today to treat it come precisely from plants and were discovered as a result of ethnomedical knowledge.”

The Colombian investigative journalist Edilma Prada, founder and director of Agenda Propia, assures that an important part of this report is precisely to recognize the traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples that can support science. “Historically, communities have healed, recovered through plants and even the sacred use of them,” she explains. Stories like this, she says, “remind us that plants heal, that dreams guide the path of their peoples, of their communities.”

While her outlet does its homework and settles the statistical debt that prevents us from knowing how many indigenous scientists there are, Prada urges us to look at the stories of resistance of indigenous peoples when thinking about solutions to current problems such as the climate crisis. . And she asks to recognize these women as “part of the solution to what is happening in the world.”

These are our recommendations of the week: