Highlights: In fact, in the labor laws, there is a confusion about the extent of work.

There is a misconception among the people that there is a provision to increase the working time to 12 hours.

According to officials, the daily work hours will be kept for 8 hours and then overtime will start.

new Delhi

The government is going to clarify the situation soon about the number of hours you will have to work in a day. In fact, there is a confusion about the working hours with the new labor laws. There is a misconception among the people that there is a provision to increase the working time to 12 hours. The government is going to clarify this situation soon. According to government officials, the daily work hours will be kept for 8 hours and overtime will start after that. The salary in overtime is twice the regular daily pay.

After the Wistron incident, policy makers want the new labor laws to make clear mention of working hours so that there is no confusion. The new rules may come into force from 1 April. Earlier this month, there was violence at Apple’s contract company Wistron’s plant in Karnataka. The violence is believed to have occurred due to the delay in payment of workers’ salaries and overtime.

Maximum 48 hours worked in a week

The Labor Ministry has made a provision of 8 hours of work under the draft rules of Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. But at the same time it has been said that working hours can be changed, but only a maximum of 48 hours can be taken in a week. Also, it has been said to allow a maximum of 12 hours (spreadover) of work a day. Currently, there is a provision of nine hours of work or 10 and a half hours of spreadover under the Factories Act. This has led to the assumption that the regular working hours can be increased to 12 hours.

Next year, Tesla cars will be filled in India, Gadkari confirms

Companies say that due to the 48-hour cap a week, they can ask employees to work four days and then give them three days off. But according to officials this is not correct. An official said, “This is not the motive of the current proposals. The idea behind this was that if companies had a tight timeline to fulfill an order, they could complete it on time. But she can’t do it all the time. ‘

Late night, Anil Ambani started trending on Twitter, the matter is related to a very big scam!

When will the final rules be ready

An official said, “We are looking at how to clarify working hours and overtime in the final rules.” The rules under this code will be finalized by next month. It is not clear in draft rules how many hours overtime will begin. Less than 30 minutes of overtime is not considered in the current system. According to draft rules, 15 minutes to 30 minutes would be considered half-hour overtime.