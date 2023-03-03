And British sleep expert Jennifer Robinson advised that children from 9 months to 7 years old get 12 hours of sleep a day, with strict adherence to bedtime and wake-up times.

And she considered, “Sleeping at exactly seven in the evening and waking up at exactly seven in the morning is the goal that we must strive to reach.”

And she added, “If the child wakes up at six in the morning, then it is best in this case to offer the time to go to bed for an hour.”

And she continued: “A child at the age of 9 months should sleep 12 hours, and continue on this approach until the age of 7 years.”

But for a baby before he reaches 9 months, his sleeping habits are different and related to the number of hours he naps during the day.

And the specialist continued that when children enter the nursery or school, they become more susceptible to fatigue because of their efforts throughout the day, adding that “one of the signs of this condition lies in the child falling asleep in the car or bus on the way home.”

And she stressed, “In this case, it is preferable to offer the sleeping time to six in the evening, so that the children can get enough rest.”