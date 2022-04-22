The Dubai Health Authority has confirmed that every age group from birth to old age has a specific number of hours of sleep per day, to ensure a healthy, risk-free life.

According to the authority, newborns need to sleep between 14 to 17 hours a day, while an infant needs to sleep between 12 to 15 hours, while a young child needs between 11 to 14 hours, and a preschool child needs to sleep between 10 to 13 hours, and he must School age is required to sleep between 9 to 11 hours a day.

And she continued, “Teenage children need at least 8 to 10 hours of sleep per day, while adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep, and the elderly need 7 to 8 hours.”

The authority has identified 8 healthy habits that help to sleep well, away from the factors that affect its gut, and thus may affect the general health of the human being.

The eight habits are: “Avoiding caffeinated drinks 6 hours before bedtime, ensuring that the bedroom is quiet, dark and at an appropriate temperature, using a comfortable bed to sleep, maintaining specific times for sleeping and waking up, as well as reducing the use of technology an hour before bed.” At least, exercise regularly without sleeping directly, avoid smoking before bed, as well as avoid heavy foods on the stomach 4 hours before bed.



