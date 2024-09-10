In particular, we are talking about 8 – 10 hours needed to complete the “story” with the hour counter therefore being able to further increase if the player decides to try out every optional activity.

There is exactly one week left until the launch of The Plucky Squire on PC, consoles and PlayStation Plus and the developers of All Possible Futures have published a blog on X with some details about the game to prepare players and allow them to make an “informed purchase”, including an estimate of the hours needed to complete them and information on difficulty levels .

Two difficulty levels and many accessibility options

Other details shared were already known, such as the price of 29.99 euros for digital copies and the E rating (PEGI 7 in our shores). There is also talk of two different selectable difficulty levels and accessibility options.

Investigating the official website of the game, we discover that the modes in question are theAdventure Mode with standard difficulty and Story Mode with easier combat, weaker enemies, and jump aids. As for accessibility options, we find the aforementioned jump aids, the ability to automatically find hidden portals, disable falling platforms, activate invincibility, and allow the protagonist Jolt to become a war machine that eliminates every enemy with a single hit.

We remind you that The Plucky Squire will be available from September 17th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog at launch.