The 2022 World Cup is held outside of Europe. Eight years after Brazil, Qatar will host the World Cup and that entails making calculations with the schedules. What time are the matches in Spain? The accounts are simple and the time difference will hardly be noticed by the Spanish.

Qatar’s clock will have to subtract two hours. And FIFA has already managed to make it coincide as much as possible with a ‘normal’ schedule in Europe. The matches will be played between 1:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in Qatar, that is, between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Spain.

But the followers of La Roja can sleep easy. They will see the selection. Spain debuts against Costa Rica on Wednesday the 23rd at five in the afternoon (peninsular time). It will be the only schedule that can disrupt the plans of more than one who catches you at work. The rest of the games, Germany and Japan, are scheduled at 8:00 p.m. in Spain.

The 11am times are reserved for a few group stage matches. From the round of 16, this and the one at 2:00 p.m. disappear. All matches will be played from 4:00 p.m. The semifinals, during the week, will be at 8:00 p.m., and the grand finale will be on Sunday, December 18 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain.