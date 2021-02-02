It’s here, it’s here, at last you will be able to know how it went in your profile PS4 during 2020. Do you have ideas of how many hours you played? Or what title did you spend the most time on? For that PlayStation has this fresh out of the oven tool right for your community.

At Official PlayStation Blog It was shared today how you can get your 2020 year summary, as well as get a free dynamic theme to commemorate all your adventures.

The official information is as follows:

Until March 2, 2021, PS4 players can access their PlayStation 2020 summary report and share their details with others, including trophies won, most played titles, hours played, and more. If you are a PS4 gamer and also played on PS5 in 2020, you can see some general statistics from your experience on PS5.

This year, you’ll also see some stats collectively achieved by PlayStation users in 2020, such as enemies who died of fear in Ghost of Tsushima, total hours played in The Last of Us Part II, and total home runs in MLB: The Show 20.

Make sure you meet all the requirements for your ‘Wrap Up’ PlayStation 2020

Of course there are a couple of conditions so that you can have your report ready in your inbox of the email linked to your account. PSN, among them have played on a PS4 for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Finally, take a good look at your notification configuration options, since you must have the ‘receive marketing emails’ checked. Although you can also do it directly on the page of the PlayStation 2020 roundup around here.

If throughout this 2020 you played more than 10 hours then you can also download the commemorative dynamic theme with the PlayStation symbols.

We recommend you: Resident Evil 8: Village: Fans believe that Claire Redfield is one of the witches.



