The reality show that won the affection of viewers, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” will have its grand finale this Wednesday, June 21. Thus, Ricardo Rondón and Karina Calmet will compete for the grand prize of the program after Susan León was eliminated and obtained third place in the competition. The businesswoman spoke exclusively with The Republic and commented on little-known details of the production of Latina Televisión, such as the hours of recording and his relationship with Ricardo.

What did Susan León say about the recording hours of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Susan León explained that an unknown truth about the program is that they record for a long time. The amount was a total of nine hours a day from Monday to Saturday. She specified that cooking generates stress and that the competition made her value the work of the staff in the kitchen of a restaurant.

“We recorded many hours. We entered at 9 in the morning with the theme of makeup and hairstyle. At 11, we entered the set to prepare the first course, record behind the scenes for comments. We would leave around 6:30 or 7 at night. And, well, we never sat down (laughs). Cooking is like that, there is a moment when it exhausts you. It’s several days in a row. The kitchen is amazing. Now I admire them much more than before because you go to a restaurant and you eat well, but you don’t know the strength that exists within the kitchen to fulfill orders”, said.

“The great chef: celebrities”: what relationship do Ricardo Rondón and Susan León have?

After the fans romantically linked Millet Figueroa and Giacomo Bocchio, they did the same with Ricardo Rondón and Susan León. Given this, the ex-model pointed out that both rumors were a lie and that the gastronomic reality is about white television.

“No, neither is true. Giacomo has his girlfriend and she accompanies him to the set many times. Nothing happens there. And Ricardo Rondón and I are friends, we’ve known each other for years. We get along very well, we are legs. Everything is people’s idea. This is white TV, there is no flirting, everything is natural.”held.

