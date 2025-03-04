How many headlights are in Spain?

Surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and the Cantabrian Sea, it is normal for our coasts to be “adorned” by numerous headlights, stone structures that monitor and help all kinds of boats that cross our waters.

Along the almost 8,000 kilometers of the different Spanish coasts, Almost all the provinces that are bathed for marine water has a lighthouse But, do we know how many headlights are there?

Although the management of these bastions is delegated, it is the promotion ministry that counts the total number of headlights in Spain, which Broken the 200. They are governed by ports of the State and the merchant marine, some are in disuse and most of those responsible are officials.

Chipiona’s, the highest

And what is the highest lighthouse, all over the Spanish coast? In this case, the one who measures the most of the Peninsula and of all our islands is the chipiona lighthouse, very central and whose structure reaches 62 meters. A majestic lighthouse, almost as famous as Rocío Jurado, born in the same Cadiz town.

If we talk about the smallest headlights, we find that of the Mallorcan town of Es Vedrà, which only measures three meters high. In the Ferrol and on the island of Arousa, also located on the Galician coast, the two lifted headlights measure five meters in this case.

If we look for a classification in this case by seniority, the winner is The famous Tower of Herculeslocated in La Coruña, since its construction Data from the second century. It is the longest lighthouse in the entire territory, surpassing in this case that of Portopí, in Mallorca, built approximately a century later. Subsequently, the different waters of the Bay of Cádiz were illuminating both the Lighthouse of the Cabo de Roche, since the 16th century, and those of Carbonera and Punta Carnero, both of the seventeenth centuries and located in Algeciras.

It is not that it is a fever, but for different reasons In some coastal locations, headlights continue to be built. This is the case of the raised in the port of Valencia, of 2015, the most recent of our geography. In La Coruña, the Faro de Punta Nariga was built in 1998 and a year before three others were inaugurated, in this case in La Palma, in Tenerife and Gran Canaria.