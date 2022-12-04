After a debut with defeat for the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni’s team was able to rise and chain three consecutive victories, against Mexico and Poland in the group stage, and against Australia in the round of 16 , waiting for the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
Led by its leader and captain Lionel Andrés Messi, who has scored three goals in this World Cup, it was time to review the statistics and check how many shouts the “10” had reached with his conquest against the Australians: There are already 9 in the five World Cups that he has played.
In this way, the man from Rosario was one away from the Argentine historical record in World Cups, which until now belongs to Gabriel Omar Batistuta, who harvested 10 in three competitions of this style.
“Messi has every chance to pass me. The good thing is that I did them in a few games, in 12. I played three World Cups and played 12 games, it makes me angry… At least 17, 18, at least one semifinal. I played a first phase, a round of 16 and a quarter, that makes me very angry. I don’t have many World Cup matches, ”Batigol lamented, despite the record he still holds.
Would you like me to get over it? “Yes and no. It’s a nice thing to have it, and then things happen, and apart from that I can’t do anything else. You did what you did, it was right or wrong, you already did it and something else”, he sentenced.
