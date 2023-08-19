Real Madrid found a diamond in the rough in the signing of Vinicius Jr. 4 years ago, and during this time he has become the team’s main offensive reference. Vinicius has shown a truly impressive progression in recent years, going from being an unbalanced but failing player to scoring 21 goals in one season and scoring the final goal in a Champions League.
The Brazilian has had the help of Karim Benzema all this time, but after his departure it seems that he is going to be the one who has to carry the weight of the team this season and will have to take another step forward in his already successful career. These are Vinicius Jr.’s statistics in the 2023/24 season:
Real Madrid has only played one official match this season 23/24, and it was the debut in La Liga against Athletic Club. Vinicius at the moment has not had the opportunity to open his scoring box, but this weekend he has a new opportunity.
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
1
|
0
|
0
The 2023-24 Copa del Rey will be the 120th edition of the competition, and Real Madrid will defend their crown after winning last year against Osasuna. The round of 32 won’t start until January 6, with the final on April 6.
The UEFA Champions League 23/24 will begin on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will last until Saturday, June 1, 2024, the day the grand final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. The defending champions are Manchester City, and Real Madrid are looking to return to the throne after winning the final against Liverpool two seasons ago.
#goals #Vinícius #Júnior #scored #season
Leave a Reply