Football excitement is in full swing with the 23/24 season underway and fans around the world are wondering how many goals one of the deadliest strikers in history, Robert Lewandowski, has managed to score. With a year already in the ranks of Barcelona, Lewandowski has been leaving his mark in every game in which he has participated. As we progress through the season, it’s time to review his achievements in the various competitions he participates in.
Lewandowski arrives in La Liga after an exceptional campaign in which he was crowned top scorer, scoring 24 goals. With his lethal ability in front of goal, the Polish striker is a natural candidate to top the scoring table once again. The fans eagerly await his debut in the Spanish league.
Although Lewandowski has yet to score for Barcelona in the 2023/24 season, his record of success and goalscoring prowess suggest he will be at the top of the scoring table once again. As the competitions progress, we will be keeping an eye on every target the Pole scores, and we will keep our readers informed about his performance and contribution to Barcelona’s success. Stay tuned for updates on the number of goals scored by Lewandowski in this exciting season.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
1
|
0
|
0
The UEFA Champions League is a stage in which Lewandowski has shone in previous seasons. Last season, he scored five goals in five games. With his goalscoring instinct and his ability to score in decisive moments, it will be interesting to see how he performs in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament.
The Copa del Rey is another front where Lewandowski could make his mark. His ability to adapt to different styles of play and his presence in the box make him a constant threat to opposing defences. Barcelona fans expect him to bring goals and excitement to this tournament.
Last season, Lewandowski proved his worth in the Spanish Super Cup by scoring a crucial goal in the final against Real Madrid. This season, he will have the opportunity to defend the title and continue adding goals to his personal tally.
