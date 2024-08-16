While Real Madrid won the European Super Cup against Atalanta on Wednesday (2-0), Kylian Mbappé scored his first goal in his new colors and allowed the White House to reach a historic milestone.
Real Madrid is one of the most historic clubs, if not the number one, in the world of football. By winning the European Super Cup on Wednesday, the Merengue added a new trophy to its list of achievements, the most complete in the world. The Madrid team has also reached a symbolic milestone, that of 10,000 goals scored in its history.
And as a symbol, It was Kylian Mbappé who, doubling the lead against the Bergamo team, scored the 10,000th goal in the history of his new clubThe Frenchman is already a starter after just one game to make history at the Casa Blanca. One thing is certain: Madrid’s new number nine runs the risk of adding a good number of goals to this insane figure.
And Kylian Mbappé will be able to start scoring more goals on Sunday. The captain of the French national team and his teammates travel to Mallorca for the first matchday of La Liga. A trip that, barring any surprises, should allow the Merengues to put their title back on the line and launch their championship in the best possible way.
