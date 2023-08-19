The excitement of football is back in the spotlight with the 23/24 season in full swing. One of the most resonant names, Neymar, has changed airs and has joined Al-Hilal. Although the Brazilian has yet to make his official debut for his new team, his presence promises to bring flashes of genius to the pitch. As the season progresses, we’ll be closely monitoring Neymar’s goal tally in various competitions. Let’s review his performance so far, focusing on the different tournaments he will be participating in.
HOW MANY GOALS HAS NEYMAR SCORED IN THE 23/24 SEASON?
Friendly Matches: Neymar left his mark in the only friendly match he has played this season for PSG, scoring twice. These flashes of skill and finishing ability anticipate what he could bring to Al-Hilal in their quest for success.
Saudi Professional League: Al-Hilal have already taken the first step in the Saudi Professional League, achieving a victory in their first match. Neymar is ready to face the challenges of this competition and his ability to make a difference could be crucial to the team’s success.
Arab Clubs Championship: The next edition of the Arab Club Championship promises to be even more exciting with the participation of superstars from European football. Neymar will look to contribute his magic to this tournament, challenging teams from across the region on an international stage.
Although Neymar has yet to make his official debut for Al-Hilal in the 23/24 season, his track record of success and ability to score goals in challenging situations suggest he will be a key player in all competitions. As the season progresses, we’ll be keeping an eye on every target the Brazilian scores, and we’ll keep you posted on his performance and contribution to Al-Hilal’s success. Stay tuned for updates on the number of goals scored by Neymar in this exciting season.
