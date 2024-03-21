If we had to randomly name center forwards who have marked the history of football, or who for a period, have undoubtedly been the most decisive in their respective position, it would be easy to fall on names like Ronaldo Nazario, Puskas or Gerd Muller. But sometimes you don't have to go that far to remember who has been one of the few players to be able to snatch from Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, two of the three best in history, a trophy like a golden boot, and it is that Luis Suárez, whether with MSN, Liverpool, or whatever league, has been the owner and lord of the area and feared by any defense.
The Uruguayan left FC Barcelona to join Atlético de Madrid where he knew how to maintain the level and achieve great numbers and even a league, and after that, he went from being without a team to Nacional, then Gremio, and finally and where currently resides, Inter Miami. This, an ambitious project on the part of David Beckham, was to bring together some of the great architects of an unstoppable Barcelona, and now they are alongside him, Messi, Jordi Alba and Busquets, and where it is mostly reflected is in the player's joy. . And it may seem that the well-being of a striker does not keep him under enough tension, but at a killer like this one, give him what he asks for, since the goals will come by themselves.
Since arriving in the MSL a short time ago, the player has not been able to participate in more than 5 games, completing only the first of them, and on the other hand, losing the game where he played the least, only 13 minutes. But the minutes have never been a problem for good Luis, who in 5 games has managed to convert 4 goals and 3 assists, which gives us a total of 7 goal participations in just 260 minutes, which does not complete 3 entire games. .
On the other hand, and when the league takes a backseat, the Uruguayan has also been able to be in the round of 16 tie that his team, Inter Miami, had to face in the Champions League against Nashville, and of course, if at Gunslinger you give him 180 minutes, he returns 2 goals and two assists to once again make 4 goal participations in 2 games.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Minutes
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
G+A
|
MLS
|
5
|
265
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
CONCACAF Champions Cup
|
2
|
176
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Total
|
7
|
441
|
6
|
5
|
eleven
These figures tell us that since Luis Suárez arrived at Inter Miami, he has averaged a goal or an assist every 40 minutes.
