Needless to say, Leo Messi is one of the best players in the history of this sport, for many considered the best of all time, and rightly so. The Argentine star does not need any type of introduction letter, we all know what he has achieved in his extensive career as a soccer player. Watching Messi play is a pleasure for the eyes.
Now, in what seems to be the twilight of his career, Messi decided to leave the European continent to sign for Inter Miami and play in the MLS. Today we will review how the former FC Barcelona player is doing in David Beckham's team.
In the Concacaf Champions Cup, Messi has played only one game, against Nashville, in the first leg of the round of 16. In that match Leo Messi managed to score one of the two goals scored by the Miami team. One game one goal
In the American league competition, Leo Messi has played three games: against Salt Lake, in which he did not manage to score a goal but did provide an assist in that game that ended in a victory by two goals to zero; against the LA Galaxy, where he scored his team's goal; and against Orlando, where he scored a double in Inter Miami's resounding victory by five goals to zero. Messi currently averages one goal per game.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Concacaf Champions Cup
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
MLS
|
3
|
3
|
0
#goals #Leo #Messi #scored #Inter #Miami #season
Leave a Reply