There is no doubt that Kylian Mbappé is currently one of the best players at the moment. When it seems that it is practically impossible for him to surpass himself, the French striker manages to reinvent himself and amaze everyone. Without a doubt, he has already shown to be a player who will mark an era
The barely 24-year-old player, born on December 20, 1998, currently plays for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1, and after a transfer market in which it seemed that he was more outside than inside the Parisian team, finally he will play another season, this time under the orders of Luis Enrique. Today we will review the statistics of the French striker in this start of the 23/24 season.
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
1
|
1
|
0
Kylian Mbappé has only played one pre-season game with Paris Saint Germain, and he didn’t even play the full 90 minutes. He alone played 24 minutes of the friendly match of the Parisian team against Le Havre where he managed to score a goal in the final stretch of the game to put the final score of two goals to zero in favor of those from the French capital.
More news about Mbappé
This tournament was scheduled to be held on August 16, but due to various reasons this match will be postponed and will be played, in principle, at the beginning of next year, in 2024. This match will face Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse.
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
0
|
0
|
0
Mbappé was not present at the league debut of Paris Saint Germain, a match which ended with glasses against Lorient.
The 69th season of the quintessential European club competition, the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, will begin on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and will last until Saturday, June 1, 2024, the day on which the great final at Wembley Stadium in London
Paris Saint Germain was eliminated last season from the French Cup in the round of 16 against Olympique de Marseille. Will they manage to win this title this season?
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#goals #Kylian #Mbappé #scored #season
Leave a Reply