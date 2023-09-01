The triumph of tigers last Wednesday, August 30, 2023, was due, to a large extent, to the wonderful work done by Juan Pablo Vigón, who came on as a substitute in the second half with the aim of giving the feline group a different face.
Santos Laguna was the one who led the threads of the match. With a goal from Harold Preciado and one more from Juan Brunetta, those from the Comarca Lagunera were beating the Mexican soccer champion squad 2-1 (Ozziel Herrera was the one who discounted for Tigres).
However, Robert Dante Siboldi found a way to regain dominance in the match. He made modifications that gave the Tigres game volume, they began to generate danger in the Santista goal until they fell 2-2, through Juan Pablo Vigón.
Minutes later, the Mexican midfielder put Nico Ibañez on goal, who was close to scoring the third of the night, but the defender from Saints Lagoon intervened in the play, sending everything to a corner.
However, after such a clear play, Vigón headed in a precise cross sent by the team’s all-time goalscorer: André-Pierre Gignac, putting the score 3-2 in favor of the locals and unleashing madness at the ‘Volcán ‘.
The image of Juan Pablo Vigón celebrating affectionately with his teammates has gone viral on social networks, as part of a magical night for the player who arrived from Pumas without much sign and who already adds up during his stay with the ‘U’ of Nuevo León fourteen notes. The Apertura 2023 is being his fifth tournament wearing the Tigres shirt.
