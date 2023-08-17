Erling Haaland is the center forward of the moment and his astonishing ability to score goals surprises us football lovers more and more, game after game we are astonished to observe that he converts practically every time he jumps onto the field of play.
Just 23 years old, the Norwegian born on July 21, 2000 plays for Manchester City in England, a club with which he has already started this 2023/24 season, as you know, scoring goals. We review his achievements, divided by competition, for former Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg and Molde FK, among others.
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
1
|
2
|
0
He will play the final against Sevilla of Spain on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He will start.
The 69th season of the quintessential European club competition, the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, will begin on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and will last until Saturday, June 1, 2024, the day on which the great final at Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester City, Haaland’s team, comes from winning the last Champions League beating Inter Italy in the final, with a goal from Rodri at the Atatürk Olimpiyat.
Manchester City was proclaimed champion of the last FA Cup after defeating classic rival Manchester United 2-1, at Wembley Stadium, with a pair of great goals from Ilkay Gundogan. This season 23-24 will run from November 4, 2023 to May 25, 2024.
