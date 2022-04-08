Los Angeles Galaxy and LAFC will star in a new edition of the Traffic Classic this Saturday, April 9. The Dignity Health Tennis Center will be the scene of a new confrontation between these two Eastern Conference teams. The two Los Angeles teams have had a good start and both Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela have lived up to expectations at the start of the season.
‘Chicharito’ has four goals in the first five MLS games. The Mexican striker is starting the tournament in great form and will be looking to have an even more prolific campaign than last year. Hernández had a difficult first tournament with the LA Galaxy, but in his second season he was not on duty. In this his third year in the highest category of American soccer, Hernández seeks to break the league.
Javier Hernández already knows what it is to score against LAFC. In the 2021 season, the forward from Guadalajara, Jalisco, recorded a goal and an assist against the Black and Gold. In the duel held on May 9, 2021, as part of MLS matchday 4, the Galaxy beat their regional rival by a score of 2-1. ‘Chicharito’, at minute 11, opened the account and got his sixth goal of the campaign.
At minute 79, when the match was tied at one goal, ‘Chicharito’ assisted Jonathan dos Santos to get the goal that ensured victory. Will ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and LA Galaxy beat LAFC again in this interesting duel between Mexican strikers? Or will Carlos Vela and his LAFC be able to beat the Galactics?
#goals #Chicharito #Hernández #scored #LAFC
Leave a Reply