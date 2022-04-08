This weekend week 6 of Major League Soccer will take place and we will have one of the most interesting confrontations of the North American championship with the ‘El Tráfico’ Classic between Los Angeles Galaxy Y Los Angeles F.C. from Dignity Health Sports Park this Saturday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. (local time).
In addition, the morbidity of the duel grows even more with the clash between the two Mexican strikers, Javier Hernandez Y Carlos candlewhich by the way, will be his first address, after in past editions for one reason or another, one or both could not be present.
Since Los Angeles F.C. debuted in the North American championship with Carlos candle As part of that team led by Bob Bradleythe Aztec attacker has scored in 10 times before the entire galaxy, thus turning the city’s neighbor into the preferred victim for the Sacred Flock youth squad.
That is why this weekend, ‘Carlos V‘ will have a new opportunity to increase his scoring advantage against the staunch rivals whom he last faced in October 2020, since later due to injuries he did not see activity in the 2021 season matches.
In the current 2022 campaign, the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad player has scored four goals and provided an assist in five games, so he averages a goal every 89 minutes.
