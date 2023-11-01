The quality that Antoine Griezmann possesses in his boots is undeniable; he is one of the best players in LaLiga EA Sports, and not only that, one of the best players that has ever gone through the history of the colchonero club. A total player.
The 32-year-old veteran footballer plays for Atlético de Madrid, with whom he has begun a new season in which he is making us fall in love with his game. Today we will review the goals that the former FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad player has scored this season.
Griezmann has started this new season knowing what he does best, scoring goals. In 10 games he has scored 7 goals, with a hat trick included in the away victory by three goals to zero against Celta de Vigo on matchday 10 of the Spanish league championship
The 69th season of the European club competition par excellence, the 32nd since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, began on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will last until Saturday, June 1, 2024, the day on which the great final at Wembley Stadium in London.
In the top European competition, the French striker has played three games in which he has scored two goals against Feyenoord in his team’s victory and against Glasgow Celtic in the draw in Scotland.
The Copa del Rey has only just begun, and Antoine Griezmann’s Atlético de Madrid has not yet debuted in the competition, so, obviously, it has not been able to hit the net in this tournament. Atlético de Madrid will have to wait for the next round to debut in the Copa del Rey
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
The league
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
Copa del Rey
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Champions League
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
Total
|
13
|
9
|
0
