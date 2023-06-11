Manchester City were crowned champions of the UEFA Champions League, beating Inter Milan by the slightest difference with a goal from Rodri.
In this way, City achieved its first Champions League title, after having stayed on the road in 2021 when they fell 1-0 against Chelsea in Portugal.
Manchester City achieved the treble by obtaining the Premier League, the cup and the Champions League. One of the most important players to have achieved the feat was Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward directed the team to be the best of the moment.
How many goals does Erling Haaland have in the Champions League?
Precisely the ‘Android’ has managed to score 35 goals in only 30 matches played in the Champions League.
At just 22 years of age, the striker is already considered one of the competition’s top scorers, appearing in 19th place on the list of all-time scorers.
To be his fourth Champions, and at his young age, he tells us about everything that can come for the Norwegian in the competition.
In this way, he has surpassed footballers of the stature of Samuel Eto’o, Kaká, Wayne Rooney or Antoine Griezmann.
Here the detail:
|
Equipment
|
Matches
|
goals
|
salzburg
|
6
|
8
|
Dortmund
|
13
|
fifteen
|
Manchester City
|
eleven
|
12
Thus, Erling Haaland is on his way to earning his first award from the Golden Ball. With the imminent departure of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messiit is expected that the ‘Android’ will take the lead in this new generation of footballers.
