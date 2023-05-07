It is known that the human body consists of about 60 percent of waterAlso, the person loses continuously and throughout the day quantities of water, through urine, sweat and breathing.

Healthline said that health experts usually recommend eight glasses of water, which is equivalent to two liters, indicating that some experts believe that a person needs to drink water constantly, even when he does not feel thirsty.

This number is not wrong, but recent studies on the amount of water have developed a lot, and have become more accurate.

According to the “Fortune Well” website: “The advice for daily water intake now depends a lot on the person’s gender, age, and daily activities.”

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends an average daily water intake of about 3.7 liters for men and about 2.7 liters for women. It is very expected that the amount needed per person per day is close to this ratio.

The academy says fluids include water and other beverages such as tea juice and some foods.

Among the factors that affect the amount of water that a person needs is the place in which he lives (hot or cold, wet or dry area…), his diet (if all his meals are hot, salty or sugary, he will need a larger amount of water), and where He spends his day (there is a difference between spending the day in the office or at home and spending it in the sun), and his sports activity (the type of sports activity affects the amount of water required).