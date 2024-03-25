One of the most controversial topics in this generation of consoles has been game performance. While many expected Sony and Microsoft hardware to be capable of running games at 60fps and 4K, the reality is that we usually have to decide between these two sections. Thus, It has been revealed how many games in the PS5 are limited to only 30fps.

Although many have come to think that the PlayStation 5 is not a console capable of running games at 60fps, the reality is that most of the titles we find on this hardware do manage to run at this frame rate. According to the user known as Nicola, there are currently more than 3,140 games on the PS5, of which only four are limited to 30fps. These are: The Medium, Arkham Knights, Dragon's Dogma IIand The Quarry.

There's 3140 games on PS5, not counting PS4 ones backward compatible. 4 of them run at only 30FPS. pic.twitter.com/oNIL5QJggY — Nicola (@Nick_Marseil) March 18, 2024

The rest of the titles on this platform run at 60fps, whether this is an option, or the games are built to run at this frame rate. Although the number shared is quite high, experiences of all kinds are being taken into considerationand not just the AAA productions that attract the public's attention.

Let us remember that this generation has been characterized by the option of offering multiple performance modes. While a game may run at 30fps, that means its resolution is 4K. On the other hand, a title is capable of reaching 60fps, but it is likely that we will see it at 1080p or 2K. At the end of the day, it is the developers who define the type of experience they will deliver to players, and the way their titles work.

However, a large part of players seem to only be interested in a game running at 60fps. An example of this is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which works perfectly at 30fps, but many were disappointed to see that the 60fps mode was not perfect. Although many hope that the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro will allow this section to be improved, reports have indicated that this would not be the case. On related topics, Grand Theft Auto 6 It would not run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro. Likewise, this would be the frame rate and resolution of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Editor's Note:

Games at 30fps run fine. The perfect example is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While there are titles that I prefer to play at 30fps, there are also others that run better at 60fps. It all depends on the type of experience and the intention that the developers have.

Via: Icon Era