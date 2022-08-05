River Plate He is not going through a good football present and the tough 1-0 defeat against Sarmiento at El Monumental begins to break with all kinds of mega-positive analysis. Despite putting together a competitive squad for 2022, Marcelo Gallardo has not yet found a way around the team’s build and it shows in the results and performance on the field. Also, the numbers are compelling…
What happened to the team led by the Doll before him Green of Junín last weekend was a reflection of what usually happens to the team: once it starts losing, hardly manages to reverse the result. The data speaks for itself: it does 24 games that the Millionaire cannot turn a game around.
When was the last one? On April 17, 2022, before banfieldby the tenth date of the LPF Cup. In the florence Alonethe Millionaire started losing at 24′ of the first half with a goal from Jeremías Perales, but quickly turned it around with goals from Enzo Fernandez Y Matias Suarez.
Of course, Núñez’s team had chances to turn games around and they didn’t succeed: against Talleres in Córdoba, the elimination against Tigre of the LPF Cup at El Monumental, against Fortaleza (tied 1-1), against Colón, facing Vélez through Libertadores, Hurricane and Godoy Cruz. All matches that began low on the scoreboard and Gallardo’s team had no response on the field of play to reverse the panorama.
This data is to analyze since, although it has to do with the weak soccer present, there is also an important edge and it is the emotional part of the players. It will be a question to emphasize thinking about next weekend’s classic, against Independiente, on Sunday from 5:30 p.m. in the Libertadores de América.
