The all-time top scorer for the Tigres UANL, Andre-Pierre Gignac, He is going through another injury with the San Nicolás de los Garza team and that is that since his arrival in Nuevo León in 2015, the French striker has been injured seven times.
In this way, so far he has lost 23 games with the cats between 2016 and 2023 due to an injury, which has caused adverse results for his team.
|
Season
|
Injury
|
of
|
until
|
Day
|
lost matches
|
22/23
|
Muscle injury
|
02/16/2023
|
–
|
15 days
|
2
|
21/22
|
ankle injury
|
06/08/2021
|
08/30/2021
|
24 days
|
6
|
20/21
|
trauma
|
01/12/2021
|
01/26/2021
|
14 days
|
2
|
18/19
|
Cruciate ligament strain
|
03/06/2019
|
04/15/2019
|
40 days
|
9
|
18/19
|
unknown injury
|
08/03/2018
|
08/10/2018
|
7 days
|
2
|
17/18
|
knee problems
|
03/15/2018
|
03/28/2018
|
13 days
|
1
|
15/16
|
Influenza gastroenteritis
|
01/24/2016
|
01/28/2016
|
4 days
|
1
