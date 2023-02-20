For the fourth date of the Professional League 2023 Argentine Soccer, Mouth defeated 3-1 Platense at La Bombonera, with a goal from the Uruguayan center forward Michael Merentielwho converted for the first time with the “Xeneize” shirt and ended a streak that had been giving Hugo Benjamín Ibarra’s team headaches.
With Darío Benedetto suspended and Luis Vázquez injured, El Negro he opted for Nicolás Orsini, but the former Lanús and Sarmiento could not convert. Then Merentiel arrived and the one born in Paysandú was able to end the “9” drought.
Dario Benedettowho fulfilled the four suspension dates that had been decreed against Squid, celebrated for the last time the October 9, 2022 against Aldosiviand after that clash, Boca could not have a center forward who scored a goal again, until Merentiel’s cry yesterday. They spent 12 games between that 2-1 against the people from Mar del Plata and the clash with “Calamar”.
And the others? Orsini has not scored since March 3, 2022, when he scored a double against Central Córdoba de Rosario, for the Argentine Cup, while Vázquez scored a goal against Defensa y Justicia on August 22, 2022 and did not score again .
#games #Boca #Juniors #goal #center
