The major international soccer leagues are reaching their final stretch. With a few days to go, the champion in the five most important leagues of the Old Continent has not yet been defined, however, some clubs are close to securing the title.
Have you ever wondered how many games are played in a season in the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and LaLiga? The number of matches per league is determined by the number of teams participating in the competition.
The first division championships of the five major European leagues have 20 participants, so their calendars are very similar and they play the same number of matches.
How many games are played in the Premier League season?
The Premier League consists of a total of 38 days. Each date 10 games are played, so at the end of the season a total of 380 games are played.
How many games are played in the LaLiga season?
The La Liga season has a total of 38 days. On each date 10 matches are played, that is, each league tournament a total of 380 matches are played.
How many games are played in the Serie A season?
In Serie A, a total of 38 days are also played, on each date 10 games are played. In total, 380 games are played in the football year.
How many matches are played in the Ligue 1 season?
The French first division, like the other major European leagues, is made up of 38 days, which translates into 380 duels a year.
How many games are played in the Bundesliga season?
The Bundesliga has 38 days, with 10 duels each date, so in the end a total of 380 games are played.
It should be noted that these figures refer exclusively to league matches. The teams usually play other duels throughout the season, such as national cups and continental tournaments.
